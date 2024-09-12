When Samana Bamyani heard WaiBOP Football was looking for referees for Aims Games she signed up straight away. Photo / Alex Cairns

Last year, she was selected for Tauranga Intermediate School’s Aims Games girls’ football team – something she didn’t even know was possible. Now, she is returning as a referee.

“It is so exciting,” she said.

“All the memories came back. I am so happy to see everyone.”

When Samana heard WaiBOP Football was looking for referees for Aims, she signed up straight away.

“I loved playing in the Aims Games last year and I wanted to know how it felt to be a referee.”

She is refereeing at least two games each day.

“It has been really fun. I was a bit nervous at first but excited at the same time.”

The Zespri AIMS Games is an annual week-long sports tournament for intermediate-aged students from around New Zealand and overseas.

More than 390 schools have entered across the 27 sporting codes, stretching from Northland to Southland, as well as international schools from the Cook Islands and Fiji.

There are nearly 13,000 athletes competing – more than the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Next week, after the AIMS Games is finished, Samana will hop on a plane and travel across the ditch for the first time.

She will fly to Australia to represent FC Tauranga Moana at the Premier Invitational 2024 in Queensland where she will play three games of football every day for three days.

“I am very excited. I have always wanted to go to a new country and experience something different,” Samana said. “I have heard it is the same as New Zealand, but hotter.”

While she will be playing football most days, Samana is looking forward to also getting to explore Australia.

“We get to go to Movie World and Sea World too. And there is a swimming pool where we are staying.”

Samana has been fundraising for her trip by selling raffle tickets, stacking firewood, and hosting an Afghan-inspired dinner for her friends. Her week of refereeing at Aims will also contribute.

“I didn’t want my parents to have to pay. I wanted to do it all by myself.”

Samana said it was surreal to have experienced all she had since she arrived in New Zealand three years ago.

“I never thought I would be where I am today. I am very proud.”