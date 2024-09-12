“I remember lots from the game - I remember the celebrations more than anything and that was my NPC debut for Bay of Plenty, so I remember that,” he recalled. “I was an Auckland boy so it was also good to get one over my mates.”

His jubilation that day was shared by thousands around Bay of Plenty, amid celebrations that continued for weeks to come.

Bay of Plenty had never won the Ranfurly Shield, although the side had come agonisingly close on a number of occasions in 18 previous attempts, before the famous victory on August 15, 2004.

Current Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt was the attack coach in 2004, working with current Blues head coach Vern Cotter. They had the honour of helping Bay of Plenty finally lift the much-cherished Log o’ Wood.

Those “big dogs” will be back together, says Ierome, as both Cotter and Schmidt attend the weekend celebrations, which start tomorrow night, followed by a golf event on Saturday, followed by watching the Bay of Plenty Steamers take on Taranaki at Tauranga Domain.

Others attending include Steamers talismans like Wayne Ormond, Glen Jackson, Adrian Cashmore and Anthony Tahana.

All this history, however, flies serenely over the heads of Ierome’s quiet identical twins. They’re the only Year 7 players in their team and they only have eyes for the title.

“We’re here to win,” they said together, confidently, but aware of the challenge in the coming days.

Bay of Plenty Steamers captain Wayne Ormond lifts the Ranfurly Shield high at Eden Park in 2004. Photo / File

Keen oval ball competitors, they also play touch and tag - “Anything with a rugby ball.”

Ierome, meanwhile, played professional rugby in Japan after his three-year career with the Steamers.

He’s since taken up coaching, with senior teams like Waitematā and Ponsonby, and Auckland NPC level.

He’s now head coach of the Aims Games team, while juggling his rugby director role at the school.

“Grassroots and community level is great - I enjoy watching kids do what they love. This is my first Aims Games and we’ve heard heaps about it but it’s huge. It’s huge for the kids and huge for the schools.”

Coby and Liam grin cheekily when asked what their dad teaches them on the rugby field, and then there’s an equally cheeky shake of the head from both the twins; skill development has taken a back seat this week. They’re far more focused on hanging out with their mates, having a week off school, and playing the sport they love.

- SunLive