'Aggressive and brazen': NZ retailers plagued by $1 billion of petty crime

Retail crime costs New Zealand retailers $1 billion a year. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
A Tauranga butcher says he's "not rich, I am struggling, trying to keep my 28 staff employed'' after being robbed twice.

His anguish follows a spike in retail crime which costs retailers $1 billion nationally

