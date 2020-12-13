'Aggressive and brazen': NZ retailers plagued by $1 billion of petty crime

Retail crime costs New Zealand retailers $1 billion a year. Photo / Getty Images

A Tauranga butcher says he's "not rich, I am struggling, trying to keep my 28 staff employed'' after being robbed twice.

His anguish follows a spike in retail crime which costs retailers $1 billion nationally a year with Bay of Plenty incidences being described as ''gut-wrenching'' by business leaders.

Mainstreet Downtown Tauranga says it is also concerned by the ''brazen and aggressive nature of shoplifters'' and safety in the CBD.

Meanwhile, NZ Retail says the penalties for shoplifting are not deterring criminals and is calling for a dedicated taskforce and tougher penalties.



Chief executive Greg Harford said the value of goods stolen through retail crime was estimated about $1 billion a year.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford. Photo / File

He also said its biggest issue was the increasingly ''brazen and aggressive'' criminals.

''This takes a big toll on business owners and retail staff who are often on the receiving ends of threats.''

The value of goods being stolen was slowly increasing but it was difficult for retailers to get goods back or recover the costs.

''Retail crime has many causes, but a key issue is that petty crime is often incorrectly seen as victimless, and there are often few penalties for offenders. This often encourages criminals to continue stealing, free from consequences.''



So the association is calling for change and a taskforce dedicated to retail crime with clear targets for crime reduction.'

''The causes of crime are complex, but we think it is important that the Government and police send a clear message to would-be criminals that it is not okay to steal, no matter who you are stealing from.''

Butcher Doug Jarvis said he has been left "devastated" by multiple burglaries, the latest less than two weeks ago at his Owens Pl shop.

Business owner Doug Jarvis says losing stock to thieves is heartbreaking. Photo / File

Thieves smashed the front window of the store at 1.47am and helped themselves to 12 rolls of eye fillet steak worth $1500.

That, alongside another burglary earlier in the year, had made him suspicious of all shoppers.

''I'm getting suspicious of people walking in. The shoppers who walk in and walk out and don't buy anything. And it's getting to the point where I shouldn't have to be like this.

''It's ridiculous.''

Jarvis had kept all his 28 staff through Covid and was working 80 to 90 hours a week himself.

''I'm not rich and it's disheartening as I have all these costs ... if I told you the amount of rent I pay on my two shops you'd fall off your chair.''

A police spokesperson confirmed no charges had been laid.

Downtown Tauranga spokeswoman Sally Cooke said it was concerned at the continuing growth in shoplifting and the escalation in both the brazen and aggressive nature of shoplifters.

Downtown Tauranga spokeswoman Sally Cook. Photo / File

''Alongside this, we are increasingly concerned at the escalation in generally aggressive behaviour patterns on the city centre streets. Our primary focus is always around the safety and security of our business owners and staff and the public who visit the city centre.''

''To this end, Mainstreet is working proactively with Tauranga City Council to drive a more proactive approach to identifying and solving the safety concerns in our CBD.''

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley it was ''gut-wrenching to have product stolen after such an exhaustingly tough year''.

''It has been a tough year for many, particularly small retailers. Lockdown depleted their cash reserves. Margins are thin as they compete with big-box retailers.''

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / File

He said the small amounts of petty theft quickly accumulated over a year.

''It hurts twice because they purchased the product for a cost, and they cannot sell it for a profit. Most retailers are family-owned businesses. Petty shop theft is just as bad as stealing items from someone's residential backyard.''

Foodstuffs NZ head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said shoplifting was an ever-present problem for retailers.

''Our stores have robust strategies in place to combat it. Stores may use a variety of measures to keep stock loss to a minimum and to protect staff and customers including security tagging, CCTV and plain clothes staff, sharing of theft information with police and trespass orders.''

Shoplifting was a crime and stores go to great lengths to prevent it.

''Unfortunately, this is a cost to the store and inevitably to customers, making it a lose-lose situation for everyone.''

A Countdown spokesperson said it serves more than three million customers a week nationally and the vast majority were honest.

''Unfortunately, even a small amount of theft does have an impact as a cost for businesses like ours to cover, and that's why we have a range of measures in place to detect and prevent theft in our stores at all times of the year.''

A police spokeswoman said shoplifting ranged from petty theft to organised large-scale theft. Retail crime also includes assault on staff, property damages, e-crime and credit card fraud.

Shoplifting was theft and an offence under the Crimes Act.

The police did not respond to concerns raised by Retail Association NZ.

How to deter thieves

* Well-trained and motivated staff are the most effective deterrent in any store.

* Greet each customer and give them prompt attention when they enter your store. If you can't serve them immediately, acknowledge them by making eye contact.

* Trust your instincts. Don't stereotype — anyone can steal and anything can be stolen.

* Many shops now have good quality CCTV that provides quick and clear images of shoplifters, which helps Police to identify people very quickly.

* Many retailers also take advantage of trespass notices that prevent repeat shoplifters from coming back into a shop. If a thief breaches a trespass order, they can be arrested immediately.

* If you have any incidents of crime in or around your shop, report it to the police. - Source NZ Police