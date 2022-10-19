Age concern is running a Staying Safe driver refresher course for senior drivers in Paengaroa later this month.

Age concern is running a Staying Safe driver refresher course for senior drivers in Paengaroa later this month.

A refresher course for senior drivers is coming to Paengaroa.

Age Concern's free Staying Safe driver refresher course is aimed at those who have years of experience behind the wheel, but whose age can affect their driving.

The theory-based workshop is an opportunity for senior drivers to refresh their knowledge and understanding of give way rules, intersection rules, use of roundabouts, road markings and signs.

The course is being run by Age Concern Tauranga.

"We have been running these courses in Tauranga and the city suburbs for many years and they are very popular," says manager Tanya Smith.

"However, I wanted to ensure that we reached the more rural communities. It doesn't matter if you live in the city or a small village, as you get older it is important to maintain your driving skills.

"We know senior drivers are involved in fewer collisions than other age groups as they usually drive conservatively and travel less distance, but if they are involved in a crash it can be more serious for them as they are more likely to be seriously injured and it takes longer to heal and recover," she added.

Workshop facilitator Ian Lee says the Staying Safe course is a good way for senior drivers to refresh their skills and local knowledge in a friendly and welcoming workshop with plenty of opportunities to ask questions.

Paengaroa Community Hall has been chosen for the workshop as it is central for residents in the whole area around Te Puke, Maketū, Pukehina and Pongakawa.

Numbers are limited for this event so anyone interested should reserve their place by contacting Age Concern Tauranga on 07 578 2631.

The workshop is on November 9.