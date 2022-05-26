Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

After a long battle, Cory Park Domain chosen for Tairua skatepark

4 minutes to read
Skateparks are "now a common fixture in all communities". Photo / 123rf.com

Skateparks are "now a common fixture in all communities". Photo / 123rf.com

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

The Thames-Coromandel District Council has officially selected the Cory Park Domain as the site for the embattled Tairua Skatepark, and campaigners say they're "a step closer to the finish line".

The push for a skatepark

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.