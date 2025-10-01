Bay Paediatrics is hosting an event called Epic Families at Baycourt Theatre in Tauranga on October 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

ADHD: Tauranga’s Bay Paediatrics clinic promises diagnosis and treatment plan in one week

Bay Paediatrics is hosting an event called Epic Families at Baycourt Theatre in Tauranga on October 12.

Families waiting “years” for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) support can receive a diagnosis and treatment plan in one week at a private clinic in Tauranga, Bay Paediatrics says.

The clinic, which specialises in ADHD, is hosting an event called Epic (Extraordinary Parents and Incredible Children) Families at Baycourt Theatre on October 12, next Sunday.

Bay Paediatrics says it will unveil its “revolutionary ADHD assessment” that can give families who attend a diagnosis and treatment plan “in as little as seven days”.

A statement from the clinic said its Illuminate ADHD assessment used artificial intelligence, motion tracking, and eye-tracking technology to objectively measure ADHD symptoms such as hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity.

“Unlike outdated methods relying on teacher and parent questionnaires, this data-driven system delivers accurate, bias-free results, reduces misdiagnosis, and helps clinicians track medication effectiveness with unprecedented precision,” it said.