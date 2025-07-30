Advertisement
ADHD: Bay Paediatrics’ Freddie Bennett on how a diagnosis changed his life

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Bay Paediatrics managing director Freddie Bennett says he has experienced symptoms of ADHD his whole life.

Freddie Bennett’s Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) diagnosis was a turning point in his life. After years of feeling lost and “broken”, a diagnosis gave him an understanding of why he thought and acted the way he did. It is one reason why the Tauranga father co-founded a paediatric clinic

