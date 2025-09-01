Advertisement
Act MP criticises Western Bay of Plenty District Council Māori ward posts

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

ACT MP Cameron Luxton said the council should not be using its channels to promote a position in an election - however, electoral officer Warwick Lampp says the council isn't doing that.

Act MP Cameron Luxton claims the Western Bay of Plenty District Council is campaigning on social media to keep its Māori ward.

The council chief executive says it is not campaigning for or against the ward, and has the electoral officer’s backing.

The council posted

