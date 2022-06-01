Lorraine Morten and Liz Dentice give a cheers to the Queen, Athenree Homestead style. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Care for a spot of tea, old bean?

In true royal style, Athenree Homestead volunteers and guests are giving a salute to Queen Elizabeth with their ''Athenree teas'' at their first winter open day this long weekend.

Athenree Homestead's open day is just one of the events happening across the Western Bay on the regal holiday.

Trustee Lorraine Morten and volunteer Liz Dentice are two proud ''kitchen witches'' who take care of the Athenree tea, coffee and scone-making on open days at the Station behind the homestead.

The open days are very popular, they say, especially with the offerings of afternoon tea served on fancy china crockery.

''We've been known to sell up to 150 scones and tea,'' she says.

The guides who take guests through Irish settlers Hugh and Adela Stewart's house dress up to give visitors the full experience.

Athenree Homestead was built by the couple in 1878 and was a working farmhouse for 30 years. It has played an important role in the history of Athenree and Katikati as the entire area was part of a planned Irish settlement.

The homestead itself is a walk back in time. Volunteers have gone above and beyond to replicate the interior of a pioneer family home.

''People can spend hours in here,'' Lorraine says.

The homestead underwent a rebuild a few years ago, bringing back the five missing rooms at the rear of the homestead. The addition is a real bonus for visitors, Lorraine says, as they're now able to give a true insight into the two-storey sprawling homestead with multiple rooms.

Trust members have exciting news, Athenree Homestead will be part of the Waihi Lions Garden ramble in November.

The details

What: Athenree Homestead open day, first Sunday of the month from June to December

Where: 360 Athenree Rd

When: June 5, 11am-3pm

Cost: $5