80-year-old with cancer takes part in Generation Homes Women's Triathlon in Mount Maunganui

80-year-old Nancy Langton (centre) and her team completed the Generation Homes Women's Triathlon in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Dawn Picken

The beauty of events such as triathlons is people from all walks of life sign up, many with inspirational back stories.

Today's Generation Homes Women's Triathlon was no different.

Among the most inspirational women competing was 80-year-old Nancy Langton. In the palliative care stage of ovarian cancer, Langton is not letting her terminal illness slow her down.

Originally signed up for the individual triathlon, she had to rethink her plan as she is wearing a medical pack to help deal with the pain and cannot do the swim.

So, she signed up to complete the 10km cycle as part of a team with her daughter Elissa (swimming) and 79-year-old friend Nan McKenzie (running).

Everything went to plan and Team Nancy were thrilled to finish the 400m swim, 10km cycle and 4km run/walk in 1h 34m.

It was hugs all round as Team Nancy completed the triathlon. Photo / Dawn Picken

In fact, it went so well that Langton told the Bay of Plenty Times as soon as she finished the bike she wanted to go again.

"I've had a wonderful morning," she said.

"All the troops turned out with t-shirts and well wishes, I even won a $100 voucher. I honestly just feel really blessed, I can't believe so many people came out to make it a special day.

"We all ran in together and we did a very respectable time, we thought we might be up around two hours. I felt like I could do it all over again, I was absolutely buzzing, the adrenaline was surging through my body, I felt great."

Team Nancy complete the end of the run leg at the Generation Homes Women's Triathlon together. Photo / Dawn Picken

Langton said she had been doing triathlons for about 12 years.

"The reason I especially wanted to do this one today because nobody else has done it at 80, I'm the first one. I didn't do the whole thing but I did compete as an 80-year-old, that was my motivation.

"I've got ovarian cancer and I've had chemo which actually didn't work too well so now I'm on a hormonal treatment. I carry a driver, a little box for my medicine for pain and nausea, and a permanent line in my arm which was why I couldn't swim.

"You know what? I feel great today. It feels so much better, so the morale of the story is I need to get out and ride 10km every day," she laughed.

Her daughter Elissa said it was an "awesome" experience.

"It was really good, I came up the beach and tagged mum and she shot off like a bolt," she said.

"I went to do a bike as a support person behind her and she was actually really hard to catch. She did really, really well."

Elissa said there were jubilant celebrations at the finish line.

"There were lots of supporters, all our friends and family, in Team Nancy shirts clapping her in. They made special mention of her up on the stage as the first 80-year-old to compete.

Nancy Langton said she was "buzzing" after completing her section of the triathlon. Photo / Dawn Picken

"It was awesome, it ticked all the right boxes for her today. She's been training hard out and up to two weeks ago she was going to do the whole thing."

She said her mum had been inspiring others her whole life.

"She took a real turn for the worse but she managed to perk up this week and we changed her entry to the teams. We have a saying within our family; 'you're amazing' and today she really was.

"We had her 80th recently and the key thing people were saying was what an inspiration she's been her whole life. This was the ultimate icing on the cake, I'm really proud of her."