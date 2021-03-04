7.1 Earthquake: Bay of Plenty coastal residents evacuating

QUAKE LATEST

* A massive 7.1 magnitude quake has struck off New Zealand's east coast

* A tsunami warning was issued but residents can now return home

* A marine warning has also been lifted

* The quake struck at 2.27am and was widely felt across the North Island and parts of the South Island

* 'Terrifying', 'Oh my god', 'Biggest one I've ever felt': Residents tell of horror of shaking

* PM Jacinda Ardern: "[I] hope everyone is OK out there."

* Issues reported in receiving cellphone emergency alert notifications

Many of Bay of Plenty's coastal residents are taking a better safe than sorry approach after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake resulted in tsunami warnings for some areas.

While Bay of Plenty was not one of the areas told to evacuate their homes by the National Emergency Management Agency, lines of cars have been seen leaving areas such as Ōhope.

Many took to Facebook to voice their concerns and offer guidance.

"Good on those who used their own brains and evacuated, instead of waiting to be told what to do," one said.

There were many messages of support; "Stay safe everyone" and "keep safe out there whānau".

One Ōhope resident who did not want to be named said the road was quiet now but it was "a good shake".

"We're living in a camper van at the moment and it was rocking and rolling," he said.

"It was one of the biggest I've feltin a while and I've come from Wellington where we had quite a few shakes.

"There doesn't seem to be much happening on the roads now, I've just started work, but I did hear some campers went up to the top of the hill after the earthquake hit."

Traffic up Ōhope Hill this morning. Photo / News Whakatane

The National Emergency Management Agency earlier issued a tsunami warning for New Zealand coastal areas after the massive earthquake, which was centred off the East Cape.

It had asked people near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay to move to higher ground. Police this morning conducted "reassurance" patrols along the East Cape this morning to help those who evacuated.

However, residents who evacuated can now return to their homes. The agency said just after 5am there was no need to evacuate other areas unless advised by local civil defence authorities.

Coastal flooding is no longer expected.

Meanwhile, trains were halted and lines across eastern parts of the North Island are now closed ahead of track inspection for possible quake damage.

The National Advisory issued following the 7.3 earthquake near EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND at 2021-03-05 2:27 AM New Zealand Daylight/Standard Time is cancelled. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

Kiwirail chief operating officer Todd Moyle said the network was shut soon after the tremor struck from Napier to Wairoa, Tauranga to Kawerau, and from Kawerau to Murupara, pending inspections by track staff.

"Two log services were halted while we worked to ensure the safety of our network, however both have now resumed their service," Moyle said.

No other freight services were affected.

Moyle said the inspection of the Napier line would take place later today as the next train wasn't scheduled to run until tomorrow.

Geonet reported the 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near 95km east of Te Araroa, in the North Island, at 2.27am, causing 'severe' shaking.

It was originally reported as a 7.4m quake, then downgraded.

The intensity of the quake was described as severe.

The quake was felt across New Zealand, with people in Auckland, Wellington and even Christchurch reporting the shaking.

The National Emergency Management Agency said the first waves may have reached New Zealand in the areas around East Cape about 3.14am.

"Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled."

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in all coastal areas of the North and South Islands, Great Barrier Island and Stewart Island.

More to come.