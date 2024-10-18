Advertisement
2024′s Tremains Christmas Lights Trail entries open

Merle Cave
By
Weekend Sun editor·SunLive·
2 mins to read
Entries are now open for 2024′s Tremains Christmas Lights Trail.

Dust off your festive lights and sign up now to bring Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty communities some joy this December.

Entries are now open for 2024′s Tremains Christmas Lights Trail – inviting residents to sign up before November 15 to switch on their lights from December 1 to 22 and be in to win prizes.

This year the Weekend Sun has teamed up with Tremains Real Estate and The Hits to make 2024′s lights trail bigger and better than ever before!

Tremains Real Estate’s managing director Anton Jones said Tremains is proud to support this community event that brings people joy at a special time of year.

“To me, it’s an event that brings happiness to the community and brings people and families together,” said Jones. “So we’re putting the call out to old and new light trailers alike to get involved!”

As is tradition, a map highlighting all house participants will be published in the Weekend Sun, the Bay of Plenty Times and at: www.tremains.co.nz for the public to view the trail.

People’s choice awards will offer prizes for first, second and third place and Bethlehem Town Centre has donated amazing prizes for light trail participants to win.

“This year’s light trail is going to be amazing, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing houses that light up their homes,” Weekend Sun editor Merle Cave said.

“Remember, the light trail kicks off December 1 – so register early to give yourself plenty of time to decorate. Enter today and celebrate the magic of Christmas!”

To join the lights trail, people need to register here before before November 15 then decorate the house and celebrate the magic of Christmas by switching their lights on from December 1 to 22.

Entries close on November 15. Terms and conditions apply.

- SunLive

