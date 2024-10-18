Entries are now open for 2024′s Tremains Christmas Lights Trail.

Dust off your festive lights and sign up now to bring Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty communities some joy this December.

Entries are now open for 2024′s Tremains Christmas Lights Trail – inviting residents to sign up before November 15 to switch on their lights from December 1 to 22 and be in to win prizes.

This year the Weekend Sun has teamed up with Tremains Real Estate and The Hits to make 2024′s lights trail bigger and better than ever before!

Tremains Real Estate’s managing director Anton Jones said Tremains is proud to support this community event that brings people joy at a special time of year.

“To me, it’s an event that brings happiness to the community and brings people and families together,” said Jones. “So we’re putting the call out to old and new light trailers alike to get involved!”