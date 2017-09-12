$12.7m upgrade for Tauranga Airport confirmed

A $12.7m expansion and upgrade has been announced for Tauranga Airport.
Over the next 15 months, the terminal passenger area will be expanded to cater for past, present and future increases in passenger volumes as there has been a significant increase in air travel regionally and worldwide.
This development was approved when Tauranga City Council reviewed the Airport Master Plan in late 2015. The review showed the terminal was operating at capacity and needed to expand to keep pace with the growth of Tauranga.
The total budget for the project is $12.7 million. The interest and debt servicing will come from the Airports current cash reserves and the Airports commercial revenues going forward. The project requires no rate funding.
The expansion will accommodate the increase in Air New Zealand passenger volumes and provide for other regional network operators to fly in and out of Tauranga.