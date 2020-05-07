As we work through weeks of lockdown, the initial flurry of practicalities has given way to a new normal for many of us.

But while some New Zealanders are still making the most of time to relax and get jobs done around the house, it's not plain sailing for everyone.

Many people are under significant stress, because of concerns about the viability of their business, the security of their jobs or the level of work required from them, particularly in a home environment.

If you're starting to feel stressed or overwhelmed, there are a few things you can do.

Advertisement

Seek help: Many businesses have employee assistance programmes that should give you access to funded counselling and support services. Find out what's on offer and don't be afraid to seek the help that's available. It's in your employer's interests, too, that you are coping well.

Get funding: If you're a business owner, look at what Government support you can tap into. It's possible to get funding for up to $2000 to spend on employee health and wellbeing programmes, in many cases.

Talk: It might seem like everyone is just putting their heads down and getting on with it, but more people may be struggling than you realise. While some of us thrive on the home office environment, or are enjoying being back on the work site (if permitted), there are lots of people either missing social contact or finding the adjustment back out of lockdown hard. You can make use of all your new video conferencing skills. I found the social Zoom meeting weird at first but it was definitely helpful to see friends and family.

Schedule breaks: When you're worried about your business or job, particularly when you're working from home, it can be easy to let it take over your life and find you're working from the minute you wake until you go to bed. Block out time during the day for exercise, food and mental breaks . Communicate your breaks to customers and teams through auto-replies or messages or let them know. Having boundaries is important.

Jeremy Tauri is an associate at Plus Chartered Accountants. www.plusca.co.nz