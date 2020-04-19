I think everyone in my neighbourhood panic-bought bicycles, rather than toilet paper. I've never seen so many people on wheels!

It's really great, don't get me wrong. It's generally parents with kids, or people social distancing properly. I guess it is one of the few things we have the freedom to do right now, and it's great to see people embracing this and moving.

Now is an opportune time to get moving if you want to "up" your fitness and health.

There's no excuse now, right? You have stolen back time where you'd normally be stuck in traffic, at the hairdressers, or socialising…

Advertisement

Home workouts are trending on Instagram. There's so much free inspiration to access.

This lockdown has revealed you don't need all that fancy-pants equipment; Your body weight is enough to kick your ass!

Body weight is all you need - not some fancy gym equipment.

I've been keeping myself active through yoga and practising handstands.

I'm missing my CrossFit gym, but being in lockdown has seen me kickstart a lot more running and this has rejuvenated my love affair with life-on-the-run. I've been keeping myself active too through yoga and practising handstands in the backyard.

Here are six tips to emerge from this lockdown fitter, healthier and happier.

1 If you are starting your fitness journey, please ease into it. Start slow and steady — it's smarter! I.e. if you start running, just start with a slow walk a powerpole/jog a powerpole-style routine for 20 minutes. This will make it more enjoyable and give you less chance of injury.

2 Tune into your own body if you are following some fitness app or online classes. For example, if a yoga teacher is telling you to do a backbend when you haven't done this in years… then don't do it. Use common sense. The last thing you need right now is to be injured, sore and sorry.

3 Have fun with your fitness. Get the kids involved — i.e. bike riding, walking, going for a run, or doing a home workout in the backyard while you crank up the music. Things like lunges, squats, push-ups, planks, sit-ups are great for your body. They're even more fun when you do them with someone else. If you get your kids involved it's great bonding time, but also means you are being an epic role model.

4 Unfollow any fitness and wellness people who make you feel worse, not better, after following their social feed. There's a lot of inspiration out there and some amazing people. But seek out the people who are qualified, and also help you feel uplifted not down.

Advertisement

5 If you want to lift some "weights", put baked beans cans in a backpack — that will see you work up a sweat (and maybe a bit of swearing).

6 Have fun, play, and make it joyful. I've been loving doing handstands in the backyard which makes me feel like a big kid!

Rachel Grunwell is a wellness expert, qualified coach and author of the book Balance: Food, Health and Happiness. Follow Rachel via inspiredhealth.co.nz & Instagram @rachelgrunwell.