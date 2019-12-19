Malolo Island is the majestic setting for Six Senses Fiji. It boasts 48 hectares of lush tropical forest, a postcard-perfect white sandy beach and pristine clear waters.

Each villa — there are 24 villas and suites, and nine multi-bedroom residences — has its own pool, deck and is a private haven. You can stay in your own villa for your entire holiday if you wish and never see another soul. That is, except for your private butler. My butler — called a GEM (Guest Experience Maker) — is Mojee. He asks me daily what I'd like to do and if he can help. So he takes charge of things like spa and dinner bookings. He's my go-to for any questions.

I relax lots in my pretty villa. But even when I venture to the main pool, restaurants, gym, spa, yoga pavilion or library, it's blissful. The resort has only a handful of guests.

Every detail is luxurious. But it's 'conscious luxury' — every detail is of a high quality, not garish.

I love that this place cares about people (clients to their community). This place too protects the planet. It feels good to visit a place that operates kindly.

Staff manage energy, water, waste and biodiversity. They are trying to rid the resort of plastic. The resort is solar-panel powered. They care about coral reforestation and about the marine environment. They bottle their own water. There's zero waste. I had a note kindly asking me to take home my plastics.

Out of the ordinary

The wellness and spa facilities are nestled in nature. After all, nature nurtures. It's nice to be 'hugged' almost by plants.

The spa has several traditional villas with a contemporary feel. I have a relaxing massage. This starts and finishes with sounds from a singing bowl which relaxes me to soul-level. The aerial yoga (yoga on a silk hammock) on top of a hill in a pavilion is fun.

I'd recommend the individualised wellness screening. This is non-invasive. It measures things like your heart rate, weight and blood pressure. It pinpoints key biomarkers. An expert can then recommend tips to uplift your health. Advice can be around movement, sleep, nutrition to lifestyle. I learned I wasn't producing enough serotonin and need more deep, quality sleep. So I now can take specific action. The health screening advice can then flow through to meals — if you wish.

The culinary offerings include: Tovolea Restaurant and Bar, RaRa Restaurant and Bar, TeiTei (an outdoor pizzeria and grill), plus a gourmet deli, ice creamery and coffee shop. The restaurant menus offer healthy options. Some promote weight-loss, detox, are better for sleep or help you to feel calmer. There's no pressure to choose healthy options. I opted for the healthy and delicious meals lots. But I also enjoyed champagne and decadent desserts.

Adventure Awaits

You can sit pool-side or beach-side with a book. Or for those with an adventurous spirit, there's a big menu. You can island hop, sail, surf, SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard), dive, hike, fish or kayak. You can learn about local conservation. Or take a jet ski safari, learn to cook, or have a cultural experience ...

I enjoyed an hour beginner surf lesson with Tropicsurf instructor CJ. The lesson is informative and fun. His top tips mean I can practise now with good technique. Whatever level surfer you are, this company can cater to your needs. There are world-class reef breaks nearby.

An adventure highlight was the sunset cruise. It was on a giant banana-coloured catamaran named Flat Chat. It's run by Hauraki Adventures. The guys steering the boat poured champagne into my glass, while I slumped into a comfy beanbag. I savour the different colours in the sky and on the water as the sun dips. The team points out different islands while sailing. I even get to don the captain's hat and steer the vessel for a few minutes, guided by a GPS.

Food glorious food. It's refreshing to have food that's organic. There's home-made kombucha. Staff make probiotics to uplift gut-health. The chefs source herbs, plants and produce where they can from the island. Every meal was fresh and delicious. But even better: It's served with a warm-hearted, authentic Fijian smile.

Getting there

Three-hour flight from NZ

10-minute helicopter direct to the island

Or a driver meets you at the airport and drives you to the resort's jetboat (25 min car trip and 35min speedboat ride from port to resort

Rachel Grunwell is a wellness expert and author of Balance: Food, Health + Happiness, which the resort purchased for its resort library and boasts 30 global wellness experts.

sixsenses.com/en/resorts/fijiinspiredhealth.co.nzinstagram.com/rachelgrunwell/facebook.com/InspiredHealthNZ/