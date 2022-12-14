Kora will play at Rockin Horse Whitianga. Photo supplied

Francis Kora says fans can expect high-energy performances this summer. We catch up with him to find out more.

1. Tell us who you are and where you’re from

Ko Francis Kora Taku ingoa (My name is Francis Kora)

No Whakatane ahau (I am from Whakatane)

2. Describe your sound in one sentence

The Kora sound is an eclectic heavy groove we have labeled as “Alien Funk”

3. What does an epic summer music festival look/feel like to you?

A sunny summer’s day with either Blackseeds song “So True” or ShapeShifters “Electric Dream” blasting through a huge DB line array P.A System. A few beers with friends and a good ol dance to the sound of NZ bands.

4. What can audiences expect from your performances this summer?

A fun and high-energy performance, with a mix of funk, rock’n’dub and dance vibes.

5. What is your top festival tip/hack?

If the festival is over a few days, baby wipes (portable shower) are your best friend

Slip slop slap, and stay hydrated!

6. Top five songs on your 2022 summer playlist?

Impossible to choose 5 songs so the following

LAB

ShapeShifter

Any NPR Tiny Desk Project

Ocean Wisdom- Righteous

Anything from the 80′s

90′s RnB Hip Hop

Mac Miller

Anthony B- Chill out

Iron Maiden- Live after Death

ACDC - Anything with Bon Scott singing!

Silk Sonics version of ‘Loves train’

Bunny Rugs - Its you

The never-ending list goes on……

7. What does success as a musician mean to you?

Having a signature artistic voice, Bringing people together, making memories and sharing stories through the platform of music.

8. What does keeping healthy as a musician mean to you?

Keeping healthy is very important, not only for your mental health but to maintain your energy while performing. Touring can be hard on the body. There is a lot of travel, late nights and early starts, eating on the go, and drinking. So its important to find time to rest in between the travel, soundcheck and the show, and its important to maintain some sort of exercise in between shows. With age comes wisdom, so I have to pick my battles of when to enjoy a few after the show, or when to go back to the hotel and rest.

I love surfing and just recently getting back into yoga.





9. What tips would you give upcoming musicians who want to perform at music festivals?

Understanding energy as a performer and sharing that with an audience! Otherwise known as “VIBE”. If people don’t know your material they will remember you because of the “VIBE” you have shared with them. So BRING IT! This should always be maintained whether you’re playing on a festival stage or in a small venue in the middle of nowhere.

10. What is your dream summer vacation if you weren’t performing?

Staying at Whale Bay, Raglan with family and friends. Surfing all day everyday, get as dark as possible before the summer ends and eating good food.

Kora perform December 31 at Rhythm & Alps 2022 in Wanaka, January 5 at Rockin Horse 2023 in Whitianga with COSMO’S MIDNIGHT, LEISURE, MELODOWNZ, WIRI DONNA, KAYLR, GAIA and more and February 5 at Beach Break - Nelson with Shapeshifter, Kora, My Baby, Muroki and more.



