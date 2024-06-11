The knitters spent World Wide Knit in Public Day at Robert Harris cafe.

Local ladies came for a natter over knitting at the weekend.

The group came to gather and celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day at Robert Harris cafe in Katikati — a day dedicated to promote the craft held around the world.

A spokesperson says the knitters came from a range of local groups, and this could be seen in the variety of items being knitted.

“Some were working on hats for the local beanie project for RSE workers, while others prepared items for the Bay of Plenty Creative Fibre Exhibition.

“As well as producing wonderful hats, jumpers, shawls and blankets, the knitters [and crocheters] are themselves benefiting from their work in all sorts of ways.

“Researchers have found that knitting requires concentration and memory skills, to say nothing of the problem-solving needed when a mistake is made. Complicated patterns and stitch counting call for focus and attention, especially when done in public with lots of conversations and laughter.”





The organiser was Trisha Coulomb.

Spare needles and wool were available for knitters who dropped in.

World Wide Knit in Public Day aims to bring the benefits of knitting into public view while creating a sense of community and belonging. The event was celebrated at more than 300 events in 29 countries.