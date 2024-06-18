Live music from Toe Jam will play at the Midwinter Christmas party fundraiser on June 21 in Ōmokoroa.

EVENTS

Cafe Scientifique: Introducing the 2024 national freshwater champions Project Parore at the Arts Junction theatre on June 20 at 7pm.

Pā Harakeke Exhibition: An exhibition of flax works at Carlton Gallery, the Arts Junction in Katikati until July 7.

My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert (on the big screen) June 20 at 1.30pm at the Arts Junction.

Community hangi: To say thank you to volunteers, all invited. Waihī Beach School, 100 Beach Rd on June 21 at 1.30pm.

Midwinter Christmas party: Dinner, drinks, live music of Toe Jam, auction. A fundraiser for first responders. June 21 at The Pavilion, Western Ave Ōmokoroa. www.events.humanitix.com

Grow On Katikati: Is having a midwinter soup social and annual general meeting on June 21 to celebrate its fourth birthday. Bring a vege or handful of herbs for the soup. 5.30-7.30pm at Katikati Community Centre.

Katikati volunteer expo: Meet local organisations and learn how you can be involved in helping the community. The Arts Junction on June 22, from 11am-1pm.

JDM and Ministock swapmeet: Clear out those spare parts, 93 Tetley Rd on June 22 from 8am.

Winter wellness and immunisations carnival: Free event, facepainting, outdoor games, workshops and music. June 23 from 11am-3pm at Katikati Memorial Hall.

Katikati Community Centre public general meeting: To share activities and plans for the upcoming year, 45 Beach Rd on June 25 at 6pm.

An American in Paris - the musical: On the big screen on June 26 from 1.30pm at the Arts Junction.

Matariki night stories: Plus viewing, depending on weather. The Arts Junction on June 27 at 5.30pm.

Celebrating Matariki: A dawn service, kapa haka performance, a chance to set goals. Park Rd Reserve, Katikati on June 28 at 5am. Park at Katikati Primary School and catch a bus from 4.30am to the event.

Winter challenge and garden ramble: Of decorative gardens in a bag or suitcase. Free to public at Waihī Beach RSA from July 6-7, 10am-3pm. Registrations close July 1.

Hume Pack-N-Cool fun run and walk: Free entry and entertainment to participants to mark the company’s 40th anniversary on July 6.

Afternoon Tea with Jo McCarroll: An Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty fundraiser. McCarroll is the editor of NZ Gardener magazine. July 7 at Waihī Beach RSA from 2-5pm. Tickets from the Arts Junction or online.





GIG GUIDE

Katikati Folk Club: Even the Lost on July 12, Andrew London Duo on August 16.

Waihī Beach Hotel: Jordan Luck Band on June 29, Black Comet on July 21.

The Secret Garden: Alice and Ayden on July 29, Dolphin Therapy dj set on July 28, Journey Ryder dance party on August 5.

