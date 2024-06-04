Last chances to catch Katikati Youth Theatre’s production Somebody Famous at The Arts Junction this month.

EVENTS

Katikati Youth Theatre: New production Somebody Famous at The Arts Junction from until June 8.

My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert (on the big screen) June 20 at 1.30pm at The Arts Junction.

Midwinter Christmas Party: Dinner, drinks, live music, auction. A fundraiser for first responders. June 21 at The Pavilion, Western Ave Ōmokoroa. www.events.humanitix.com

Grow On Katikati: Is having a mid-winter soup social and annual general meeting on June 21 to celebrate their fourth birthday. Bring a vege or handful of herbs for the soup.

Katikati Volunteer Expo: Meet local organisations and learn how you can be involved in helping the community. The Arts Junction on June 22, from 11am-1pm.

JDM Ministock and Swapmeet: Clear out those spare parts, 93 Tetley Rd on June 22 from 8am.

Winter Wellness Carnival: Free event, facepainting, outdoor games, workshops and music. June 23 from 11am-3pm at Katikati Memorial Hall.

An American in Paris - the musical: On the big screen on June 26 from 1.30pm at The Arts Junction.

Celebrating Matariki : Service includes dawn service, kapa haka performance, a chance to set goals. Park Rd Reserve, Katikati on June 28 at 5am. Park at Katikati Primary School and catch a bus from 4.30am to the event.

Innovative Garden Club: Winter challenge and Garden Ramble of decorative gardens in a bag or suitcase. Free to public at Waihī Beach RSA from July 6-7 from 10am-3pm.

Hume Pack-N-Cool fun run and walk: Free entry and entertainment to participants to mark the company’s 40th anniversary on July 6.

Afternoon Tea with Jo McCarroll: An Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty fundraiser. McCarroll is the editor of NZ Gardener magazine. July 7 at Waihī Beach RSA from 2-5pm. Tickets from The Arts Junction or online.





GIG GUIDE

Waihī Beach Hotel: Reggae Vibes on June 15, Jordan Luck Band on June 29.

The Secret Garden: Alice and Ayden on July 29, Dolphin Therapy DJ set on July 28, Journey Ryder dance party on August 5.

Katikati Folk Club: Mark Laurent and Brenda Liddiard at The Arts Junction on June 14, Even the Lost on July 12

Waihī Beach RSA: Dreams - The Fleetwood Mac Experience on June 2.

■ List your event or gig via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz



