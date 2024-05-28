What’s on in Katikati, Ōmokoroa, Te Puna, Waihī Beach

Waihī Beach’s customary winter welcome is on this weekend with the popular Polar Plunge.

EVENTS

Katikati Youth Theatre: New production Somebody Famous at The Arts Junction from May 31-June 8.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast: At Katikati Community Centre on May 31 from 8-10am. $8.

Emergency Preparedness Events: Emergency management adviser Jo Lynskey will be sharing information and advice on making emergency plans. Ōmokoroa Library, May 31 from 10am-1pm.

Polar Plunge: Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club on June 1 at 11am. Prizes for best dressed, gold coin entry.

Waihī Beach Art and Craft Fair: The annual fair is celebrating its 20th birthday with its last fair. Waihī Beach Community Centre on June 2 from 10am-3.30pm.

My Favourite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert (on the big screen) June 20 at 1.30pm at The Arts Junction.

Midwinter Christmas Party: Dinner, drinks, live music, auction. A fundraiser for first responders. June 21 at The Pavilion, Western Ave Ōmokoroa. ww.events.humanitix.com

Grow On Katikati: Midwinter soup social and annual general meeting on June 21 to celebrate its fourth birthday. Bring a vege or handful of herbs for the soup.

Katikati Volunteer Expo: Meet local organisations and learn how you can be involved in helping the community. The Arts Junction on June 22, from 11am-1pm.

JDM Ministock and Swapmeet: Clear out those spare parts, 93 Tetley Rd on June 22 from 8am.

Winter Wellness Carnival: Free event, face painting, outdoor games, workshops and music. June 23 from 11am-3pm at Katikati Memorial Hall.

An American in Paris - the musical: On the big screen on June 26 from 1.30pm at The Arts Junction.

Celebrating Matariki: Service includes dawn service, kapa haka performance, a chance to set goals. Park Rd Reserve, Katikati, on June 28 at 5am. Park at Katikati Primary School and catch a bus from 4.30am to the event.

Innovative Garden Club: Winter challenge and Garden Ramble of decorative gardens in a bag or suitcase. Free at Waihī Beach RSA from July 6-7 from 10am-3pm.

Hume Pack-N-Cool fun run and walk: Free entry and entertainment to participants to mark the company’s 40th anniversary on July 6.

Afternoon Tea with Jo McCarroll: An Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty fundraiser. McCarroll is the editor of NZ Gardener magazine. July 7 at Waihī Beach RSA from 2-5pm. Tickets from The Arts Junction or online.

Auckland duo Mark Laurent and Brenda Liddiard in June. The two play grass-roots, mostly unplugged music and sometimes pepper their sets with short bursts of poetry and stories of travelling. June 14 www.katikatifolkclub.co.nz. Photo / Paul Restall

GIG GUIDE

Waihī Beach Hotel: Speakeasy on May 31, Reggae Vibes on June 15, Jordan Luck Band on June 29.

The Secret Garden: Alice and Ayden on July 29, Dolphin Therapy DJ set on July 28, Journey Ryder dance party on August 5.

Katikati Folk Club: Mark Laurent and Brenda Liddiard at The Arts Junction on June 14, Even the Lost on July 12

Waihī Beach RSA: Dreams - The Fleetwood Mac Experience on June 2.

■ List your event or gig via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz