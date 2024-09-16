This is the sixth car that has crashed into the ditch along Athenree Rd this year. Photo / Chris Bedford

This is the sixth car that has crashed into the ditch along Athenree Rd this year. Photo / Chris Bedford

Another car has left the road and hit the ditch at a problem road curve along Athenree Rd.

Early this month Katikati Advertiser (September 5) ran an article about a stretch the road where five cars this year had ended up down the bank. A sixth car crashed there at the weekend.

The problem section is from Waihī Beach heading to State Highway 2 between Steel Rd and Waiau Rd (or 950m from the SH2 turnoff).

Local resident, historian and school bus driver Chris Bedford says locals have seen multiple accidents with this being the sixth car to lose control and end up in the ditch or into the trees on the orchard shelter belt on the northern side of the road.

“We think the accidents are people driving too fast for the conditions on a winding piece of road they are probably not familiar with.”