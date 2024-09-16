Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Western Bay of Plenty’s winding Athenree Rd trouble spot: Another crash at the weekend

By & Chris Bedford
Katikati Advertiser·
2 mins to read
This is the sixth car that has crashed into the ditch along Athenree Rd this year. Photo / Chris Bedford

This is the sixth car that has crashed into the ditch along Athenree Rd this year. Photo / Chris Bedford

Another car has left the road and hit the ditch at a problem road curve along Athenree Rd.

Early this month Katikati Advertiser (September 5) ran an article about a stretch the road where five cars this year had ended up down the bank. A sixth car crashed there at the weekend.

The problem section is from Waihī Beach heading to State Highway 2 between Steel Rd and Waiau Rd (or 950m from the SH2 turnoff).

Local resident, historian and school bus driver Chris Bedford says locals have seen multiple accidents with this being the sixth car to lose control and end up in the ditch or into the trees on the orchard shelter belt on the northern side of the road.

“We think the accidents are people driving too fast for the conditions on a winding piece of road they are probably not familiar with.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He’d like to see a reduction in the speed limit (the speed limit along Athenree Rd is 100km, although Western Bay of Plenty District Council has recently temporarily reduced it to 70km). Chris thinks resealing is necessary so the road is not so greasy and it could possibly do with side barriers.

Warning signs and temporary reduced speeds are in place for the tricky section along Athenree Rd. Photo / Chris Bedford
Warning signs and temporary reduced speeds are in place for the tricky section along Athenree Rd. Photo / Chris Bedford

There is record of just two non-injury crashes at this location in 2019 and 2010. If a crash is not attended by police or crash data is not uploaded by police, it is unlikely to be recorded in NZ Transport Agency crash analysis system.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council road safety engineer Ashley Hall says they have received several complaints about the location but council was not aware of this latest crash.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I will be visiting the site again this week to consider what additional safety enhancements can be added to encourage people to slow down and drive to the conditions.

“This section of road is scheduled for surfacing works at the beginning of the summer construction season, which will significantly improve vehicle control through this curve.’’

Council will also inspect the bend to assess whether a road safety barrier is appropriate or required in accordance with national standards, he said.

In the last few weeks the section has been temporarily reduced in the speed limit to 70km/h with signs and cones in place to serve as a warning for drivers after Katikati Advertiser’s September 5 story.

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser