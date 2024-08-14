Matahui's award-winning line-up.

“The winning spirits are a true representation of the abundance of produce we have at our fingertips in the Bay of Plenty. There is seemingly no end to what you can grow here and we love making a product that really feels like it is part of this amazing area we live in,” Paul says.

Grapefruitcello, which earned a double gold in the liqueurs category, is a standout. The Italian-style liqueur is made from New Zealand red grapefruit, picked at peak ripeness to maximise aromatic oil content in the zest. The result is a “deep and pure grapefruit flavour, perfectly balancing sweetness with floral and zesty notes”.

The fennel liqueur, made from Bay of Plenty fennel, took gold in the botanical and other spirits category. The after-dinner digestivo or cocktail ingredient is crafted from fennel leaves and seeds.

“Its aroma of sweet fennel and herbs evokes memories of traditional black licorice from old-fashioned sweet shops, while its intense anise flavour is mellowed to just the right sweetness,” Paul says.

To celebrate their achievements, Matahui Distillery is sharing a special cocktail recipe featuring both award-winning products:





Celebratory cocktail recipe

My Fennel Offer

3/4 measure (22ml) Adventurers Gin

3/4 measure (22ml) Matahui Fennel Liqueur

3/4 measure (22ml) Matahui Grapefruitcello

3/4 measure (22ml) fresh lemon juice

Lemon zest to garnish

Add all ingredients to a Boston shaker and shake with plenty of ice. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist.





NZ Spirits Awards

The sixth annual New Zealand Spirits Awards took place in Wellington, where 22 judges evaluated 451 entries. Only 40 double golds were awarded, underscoring the significance of Matahui Distillery’s accomplishments. Overall, the competition recognised 79 double-gold and gold medalists, 201 silver, and 120 bronze winners. The awards are hosted by industry bodies Spirits New Zealand and Distilled Spirits Aotearoa.