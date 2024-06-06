Western Bay of Plenty District Council's Calum McLean says the Government has signalled more of an emphasis on road maintenance.

Some Western Bay cycleway, walkway, gravel road seal extensions, public transport infrastructure and minor road improvements could be delayed to lessen costs to ratepayers.

This is one of the proposals in Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Long Term Plan 2024-2034, which is open for consultation until June 17.

“We still want to carry out these projects for our communities but we’re proposing we take a little longer to get everything done,” Calum McLean, Western Bay of Plenty District Council director of transportation, says.

Maintaining roads is one of the biggest areas of spend annually, and costs have increased significantly over the past three years, says Calum.

According to Local Government New Zealand, materials to build and maintain our roads are around 27 per cent more expensive than they were three years ago, he says.

“Over the past three years, we have undertaken significant investment in our walkways and cycleways network, however, the new government has signalled it will spend more on road maintenance and less on walkways and cycleways, so we also need to factor this in,” says Calum.

“We have looked at where we are less likely to receive New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi subsidies and where we could pause from upgrades for a year, use existing reserves or reduce investment and slow the timing of delivery.”

Spending less on specific roading, cycleway and walkway projects is factored into a proposed 13.6 per cent rates increase for the district next year.

The other option is to continue with the roading, cycleway and walkway schedule of works set out in the previous Long Term Plan 2021-2031, which would result in both a 13.6 per cent rates increase, plus an average increase per property of $79.62.

“We want to continue to improve our infrastructure without putting too much financial pressure on people. We think our preferred option strikes a balance of moving forward and managing the cost to our communities without compromising on safety,” says Calum.

“But we also want to know what you think. We encourage everyone to get involved and have their say in helping to shape the district’s future.”

■ How to make contact: www.haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/LTP, email haveyoursay@westernbay.govt.nz, hard copy from libraries, in person at council or council chambers on June 26.