Chris Dever has been elected to the Ōmokoroa Community Board.

The votes are in for Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s two byelections, to fill the vacant council and community board seats.

Laura Rae has been elected to the Western Bay of Plenty District Council as the Maketu-Te Puke councillor, while Chris Dever has been elected to the Ōmokoroa Community Board.

Preliminary results for the byelections, which closed July 18 are:

Maketu – Te Puke Ward

Laura Rae – 1566 votes