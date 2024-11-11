It's business as usual throughout the Western Bay of Plenty on Easter Sunday. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Businesses in the Western Bay will still be able to open on Easter Sunday if they want to.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has decided not to make changes to its Easter Sunday Shop Trading Policy on the back of strong community views.

“Through the community kōrero, 85% of people supported the policy continuing to allow trading on Easter Sunday across the whole of our rohe,” policy analyst Rebecca Gallagher said.

“This decision keeps things clear and simple for local businesses. It’s about providing consistency and allowing owners to decide what works best for them,” Rebecca said.

The Easter Sunday Shop Trading Policy, first adopted in 2017, applies throughout the Western Bay and gives businesses the option to open if they wish. The policy review was necessary to comply with the Shop Trading Hours Act 1990, and to confirm the approach is still the right one for the district.