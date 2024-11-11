Advertisement
Western Bay District Council confirms shopkeepers can choose to open on Easter Sunday

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
It's business as usual throughout the Western Bay of Plenty on Easter Sunday. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Businesses in the Western Bay will still be able to open on Easter Sunday if they want to.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has decided not to make changes to its Easter Sunday Shop Trading Policy on the back of strong community views.

“Through the community kōrero, 85% of people supported the policy continuing to allow trading on Easter Sunday across the whole of our rohe,” policy analyst Rebecca Gallagher said.

“This decision keeps things clear and simple for local businesses. It’s about providing consistency and allowing owners to decide what works best for them,” Rebecca said.

The Easter Sunday Shop Trading Policy, first adopted in 2017, applies throughout the Western Bay and gives businesses the option to open if they wish. The policy review was necessary to comply with the Shop Trading Hours Act 1990, and to confirm the approach is still the right one for the district.

“By continuing this policy, council aims to keep the situation simple, empowering business owners to make their own choices regarding trading on Easter Sunday.

“It also recognises the economic benefit of allowing trade across the district on Easter Sunday,” Rebecca said.

The Shop Trading Hours Act, amended in 2016, gives councils the power to allow Easter Sunday trading, but does not change restrictions on other holidays such as Good Friday, Anzac Day or Christmas Day. It also upholds employees’ rights to refuse to work on Easter Sunday.

Although proposed national legislation might eventually remove the need for such policies and allow for trade, legislative timing meant the council was required to confirm the policy by the end of the year.

