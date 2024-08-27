CCTV may help identify potential stormwater issues earlier in areas like Waihī Beach.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has a new storm watcher.

A CCTV camera has been installed at Two Mile Creek, Waihī Beach, to help monitor stormwater flows.

The camera will take periodic photos of the stream during different conditions, such as heavy rain and high tides, and the data will be used by council to improve the stormwater network, mitigate flooding risks and plan for future upgrades.

Its range has been selected to ensure residents’ privacy, with the camera pointing towards the stream, and private properties masked from its field of vision.

It is the first time council has used a CCTV camera in this way and, if the trial proves successful, cameras could be introduced to other critical points in the stormwater network.