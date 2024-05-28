Those in the running for the Ōmokoroa Community Board seat are Chris Dever, Steven Ling, and Murray Marshall.

28 May, 2024 02:00 AM 2 mins to read

Those in the running for the Ōmokoroa Community Board seat are Chris Dever, Steven Ling, and Murray Marshall.

Nominations have closed for the two Western Bay of Plenty District Council byelections, with six candidates confirmed for the two vacant seats.

Those in the running for the Ōmokoroa Community Board seat are Chris Dever, Steven Ling and Murray Marshall.

Standing for the Maketu-Te Puke councillor seat are Bernard Holmes, Laura Rae and Anthony Wi Hapi.

The Ōmokoroa Community Board seat became vacant following the resignation of Greig Neilson in April.

A byelection was called for the Maketu–Te Puke councillor seat after the sudden passing of councillor Richard Crawford in March.

Voting will be done via postal ballot, with voting papers being sent to residents from June 26.

To vote, residents in the Maketu–Te Puke ward and Ōmokoroa Community Board area will need to complete their postal ballots and send them back via one of two ways - using the return envelope or drop off at council’s library and service centres in Te Puke and Ōmokoroa, or at council’s office at Barkes Corner in Tauranga.

If you live in the areas and are eligible to vote, you will receive your postal ballots via mail. If you haven’t received yours by July 1, call 0800 922 822, or email.

To view the candidate profiles, visit Elections - Western Bay of Plenty District Council.



