The trails group, which comes under the Katch Katikati banner, would like to sort out the damaged track. It would like to fix the huge holes and rut damage caused by recreational four-wheel-drive users, to drain the swampy areas and make the track accessible.

Ideally, it would like to close off the area at the top of Waitekohekohe Recreational Park.

“It’s a historic trail,” Don says. “We call it the most iconic track probably in the North Island – we think it’s going to be that good. It has such huge potential.”

Don is confident that, due to the amount of support and cycle groups they are working with in the Western Bay of Plenty and Waikato, the group could potentially raise the money privately to turn the area into a beautiful, popular cycling track.

The end result would be “unbelievable”, he says.

Jacqui says the big picture is tying in with the Northern Kaimāī Loop and it would be amazing for Katikati. They’ve also been working on trails from Katikati to Woodland Rd to Waihī, and joining side roads so they can link up with the Northern Kaimāī Loop trail.

“This would be a huge tourism and economic boost for us, linking into the Hauraki Rail Trail creating a full circuit.”

Don points out cyclists enjoy going to places where they can stay and achieve a circuit of starting and finishing in the same place.

“That’s what we want, people coming into the area for days at a time to cycle it, that’s the long-term plan.”

But reckless 4WD users have torn up the track to the point of it being unusable. Closing the area from Waitekohekohe would stop motorised vehicles and the group would like a bylaw disallowing them.

“The damage that’s being done up there from the four-wheel-drives needs to be addressed,” Jacqui says. “From an ecological and environmental point of view we have an obligation of care in our community to look after our bush.”

The group’s plans would also hinder the fly-tipping in the area that has been a huge problem.

It is asking the community to check out what it’s doing and to give to feedback via www.katikati.org.nz/survey before November 10.



