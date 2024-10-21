Advertisement
Thompson’s Track: Katikati Trails Development Group cycling enthusiasts riding high on idea to beautify track, join Kaimāī loop

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
3 mins to read
Jacqui Knight and Don Wallis, of Katikati Trails Development Group, want to fast-track developing Thompson’s Track so it links in with the Northern Kaimāī Loop. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati Trails Development Group sees miles of untapped potential and advantages to improving Katikati’s Thompson’s Track – to the point where it could be the “most beautiful cycling trail” in the North Island.

Thompson’s Track is an “iconic” but under-utilised and overly abused bush trail, says the local group, which works on the development of walk and cycleways in and around Katikati.

Advocates Jacqui Knight and Don Wallis have been working on fast-tracking making Thompson’s Track more accessible for recreational purposes for several years.

Now a Western Bay of Plenty District Council stage one desktop survey has been completed, they are urging the community to give their feedback. The next stage is a full feasibility report with stakeholders.

Thompson’s Track is a legal paper road that crosses the Kaimāī Ranges between Manawaru and Katikati. It is owned by Matamata Piako District Council on the western side and Western Bay of Plenty District Council on the eastern side.

The trails group, which comes under the Katch Katikati banner, would like to sort out the damaged track. It would like to fix the huge holes and rut damage caused by recreational four-wheel-drive users, to drain the swampy areas and make the track accessible.

Ideally, it would like to close off the area at the top of Waitekohekohe Recreational Park.

“It’s a historic trail,” Don says. “We call it the most iconic track probably in the North Island – we think it’s going to be that good. It has such huge potential.”

Don is confident that, due to the amount of support and cycle groups they are working with in the Western Bay of Plenty and Waikato, the group could potentially raise the money privately to turn the area into a beautiful, popular cycling track.

The end result would be “unbelievable”, he says.

Jacqui says the big picture is tying in with the Northern Kaimāī Loop and it would be amazing for Katikati. They’ve also been working on trails from Katikati to Woodland Rd to Waihī, and joining side roads so they can link up with the Northern Kaimāī Loop trail.

“This would be a huge tourism and economic boost for us, linking into the Hauraki Rail Trail creating a full circuit.”

Don points out cyclists enjoy going to places where they can stay and achieve a circuit of starting and finishing in the same place.

“That’s what we want, people coming into the area for days at a time to cycle it, that’s the long-term plan.”

But reckless 4WD users have torn up the track to the point of it being unusable. Closing the area from Waitekohekohe would stop motorised vehicles and the group would like a bylaw disallowing them.

“The damage that’s being done up there from the four-wheel-drives needs to be addressed,” Jacqui says. “From an ecological and environmental point of view we have an obligation of care in our community to look after our bush.”

The group’s plans would also hinder the fly-tipping in the area that has been a huge problem.

It is asking the community to check out what it’s doing and to give to feedback via www.katikati.org.nz/survey before November 10.

