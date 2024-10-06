Surface stitching.

Embroidery may conjure up images of ladies stitching granny doilies and tablecloths.

Nothing could be further from the truth, says a spokesperson from the Thames Valley Embroiderers’ Guild.

The guild is having its biannual display, The Art of Stitch in, Katikati and hopes to dispel those myths.

Embroidery is an ancient craft thought to date back as far as the 5th century BC. Throughout the centuries it has been used for both function and decoration, a spokesperson says.

“For example, the large tapestries in French chateaus were both a wonderful depiction of that age, but also provided wall coverings against the cold. The Japanese technique of boro, now popular with modern-day stitchers, was originally developed as a way of repairing and reinforcing worn fabric such as clothing.”