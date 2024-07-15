Swiss choir Consonus Vokalensemble.

Following their attendance at the World Choir Games in Auckland, the Swiss choir Consonus Vokalensemble is completing a concert tour through the North Island, including a stopover in Katikati.

A spokesperson has said it will be a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for Katikati locals to enjoy the music as the Swiss group is thought to be among the top choirs from Europe.

The choir has received several awards including three gold medals at the 2018 Games in Zambia, two gold medals at the 2019 Grand Prix of Nations in Sweden and two high awards at Vox Lucensis in 2023 in Italy.

The Rotary Club of Katikati is hosting the event as the choir’s conductor, Mauro Ursprung, spent a year as a Rotary exchange student in Whakatāne and wants to show his colleagues some of the North Island while they are here.

Proceeds will from the show will go towards community events supported by the Rotary Club of Katikati.