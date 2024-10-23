She’s been fixing and tinkering since she was young — her mum who taught her to sew, and she learnt how to take things apart and have a go at fixing them from her dad.
“I learnt as long as you put it back how it was you’re unlikely to make it worse... and you may even figure out how to fix it along the way,” she says.
Vanessa has made and repaired jewellery, plenty of clothing, fixed her own car, adjusted a wobbly dining table, restored furniture, rewired a plug and has even built a campervan from scratch with her dad.
Vanessa held her first Repair Café Katikati last month and another will be held on November 9. She used to facilitate Repair Café Te Puke for several years before the Covid-19 pandemic.