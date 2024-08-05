Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Predator Free Waihī Beach loyal volunteer devastated at theft of traps

Rebecca Mauger
By
2 mins to read
Daniel Scott, James Packer and Kabir Goyal check James' trapline as part of his weekly routine. Photo / Predator Free Waihī Beach

Trapper James Packer’s legacy to his brother has been jeopardised as more of his traps have been stolen.

James, who is deaf and severely autistic, is a Predator Free Waihī Beach volunteer and relies on checking his trapline in Anzac Bay as part of a weekly routine with his carers, Kabir Goyal and Daniel Scott.

The culprits stole three traps along his trapline a few months ago, and another three were missing last week.

The disruption has been upsetting for James and the support team, Kabir says.

“The trapline is an important part of his weekly routine.

“After his brother passed away, James wanted to continue with the trapping as a legacy.

“When we turn up and a trap has been taken, the process is traumatic for James. He doesn’t understand where they have gone and why someone would take them.”

A Predator Free spokeswoman asks the community and visitors to leave the traps alone because they cost $150-$200 each.

“It’s costing the charity heaps as they go missing or are vandalised.”

Their removal also disheartens the dedicated volunteers, she says.

The group are close to eradicating possums, significantly reducing ship and Norway rat populations, and have made good progress at controlling mustelids and hedgehogs, she says.

“The bird counts are up phenomenally, and the bush is experiencing remarkable regrowth. Did you know that for every single rat we eliminate, we save 50 of our native bird species?”

  • Predator Free Waihī Beach has introduced a trap sponsorship scheme. For $50, people can sponsor a rat and mustelid trap, or $100 to sponsor a laser, self-setting possum trap. Sponsors can choose which area they want to protect and/or decide on the placement of the traps to safeguard their favourite native species. Email atpredatorfreewaihibeach@gmail.com


