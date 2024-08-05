Daniel Scott, James Packer and Kabir Goyal check James' trapline as part of his weekly routine. Photo / Predator Free Waihī Beach

Trapper James Packer’s legacy to his brother has been jeopardised as more of his traps have been stolen.

James, who is deaf and severely autistic, is a Predator Free Waihī Beach volunteer and relies on checking his trapline in Anzac Bay as part of a weekly routine with his carers, Kabir Goyal and Daniel Scott.

The culprits stole three traps along his trapline a few months ago, and another three were missing last week.

The disruption has been upsetting for James and the support team, Kabir says.

“The trapline is an important part of his weekly routine.