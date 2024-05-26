Storms caused significant damage to Te Puna Station Rd in October 2022 and in January 2023, further storms led to the closure of a 600-metre section.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is considering closing Te Puna Station Rd to vehicles permanently.

Under the proposal, which is part of council’s Long-Term Plan 2024-2034, the shared path for cyclists and pedestrians would remain open, but be moved to the western side of the road.

“This is the lowest cost option and would reduce the impact of future slips on road users,” says council’s director transportation Calum Mclean.

In October 2022, storms caused significant damage to Te Puna Station Rd and in January 2023 further storms led to the closure of a 600-metre section of the road. In May 2023, repairs allowed the road to be opened to pedestrians and cyclists only.

“We have engaged with a range of stakeholders, including the community, iwi and hapū, ecologists and engineering experts and there is no easy fix,” says Calum.

“With extreme weather events becoming more frequent, slips are likely to become more common, and repairing the road would be very expensive, with no guarantee of a permanent fix.”

There are also ecological and cultural considerations to be mindful of, says Calum.

The land is adjacent to Pukewhanake, a historical pā, which has been heavily impacted by the construction of this part of Te Puna Station Rd and the hapū see its closure as an opportunity to recognise the significance of Pukewhanake.

“An ecological assessment has also identified that construction works to reinstate the road would have temporary and permanent effects on the river, including sedimentation, injury to or loss of wildlife, and loss of native tree species.”

Permanent closure is one of three options outlined for Te Puna Station Rd in the Long-Term Plan 2024-2034, which is open for consultation until 5pm, June 17.

Other options are to reopen the road in both directions, at an estimated cost of $5 million, plus ongoing maintenance costs of $100,000 a year, or to reopen the road to one-way traffic, at an initial cost of $2m, followed by maintenance costs of $50,000 a year.

“If the road is reopened, it is likely to require significant ongoing costs to council, and the community, which is something we want to avoid,” says Calum.

“However, we recognise that closing the road will impact the Te Puna community, including the business park and Clarke Rd residents, and we plan to address this through upgrades to other roads in the area.”

Contact the council with your view:

Via www.haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/LTP

Hard copy: Form from library and service centres in Waihī Beach, Katikati, Ōmokoroa, Te Puke or at the council on Barkes Corner, Greerton

In person: At community events

Email: haveyoursay@westernbay.govt.nz with the subject line LTP Submission

Present your views: Council chambers on June 26. Contact council for timeslot.



