A roller skating super-move which frightens spectators might be the winning trick for Jessica Presant.
The nine-year-old from Katikati has won gold in the minis section at the New Zealand Artistic Roller Skating Championships.
Gliding to the theme song Tomorrow from the movie Annie, Jessica worked her way through a routine of 12 jumps and spins and closed with her signature move, the front walk-over into splits.
“I like it because it’s fun and there’s very few skaters that can do it,’’ she says.
Jessica says it makes people scared when she does it.