Katch Katikati events manager Kylie Watkins with one of the colourful Matariki street flags brightening up the town.

The stars have aligned for a special Matariki in Katikati.

In the lead-up to the Māori New Year, events have been organised and colourful Matariki street flags now line the main street.

Katch Katikati events manager Kylie Watkins says the flags light up the sky “and look strikingly beautiful, brightening up the main street to celebrate Matariki month”.

The Matariki Katikati organising team also invite the public to join in a series of special events. The activities start with poi making at Katikati Library on June 14 at 2pm, and June 24 at 2pm.

A “magical” storytelling night is at the Arts Junction on June 27 at 5.30pm.

The premier Matariki event will be the dawn ceremony and viewing on June 28 at Park Rd Reserve at 5am.

The organising team recommend people dress warmly for the dawn event and use the free shuttle service from Katikati Primary School that runs from 4.30am and back again due to the limited parking space at the reserve.

Food and hot drinks are included.



