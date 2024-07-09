Myra Tylee with her bike, Daisy Wright looks on. Photo / Western Bay Community Archives

Myra Tylee with her bike, Daisy Wright looks on. Photo / Western Bay Community Archives

Myra Tylee with her trusty bicycle stands in front of Katikati Post Office around 1919.

She was employed as a messenger to deliver telegrams for the post office. Standing at the window is Miss Daisy Wright who was the Post Mistress.

The first post office was built in 1885 next to the courthouse and police station.

The townsfolk of Katikati were keen to communicate, as by 1894 more than 300,000 letters, telegrams and packages were handled in the town’s post office.

On September 28, 1934, Katikati Post Office was the target of burglars who attempted to blow up the safe.