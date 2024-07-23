I must take issue with Jason Crummer’s reasoning regarding the Beach Rd development.
He went on to give reasons like uncertainty of resource consents. There is no such thing as a certainty of resource consents. You actually have to ask for one.
As for Mr Crummer saying that it could temporarily or permanently stop access by the local hapū to Tutaetaka Island ... our call for a geomorphologist to address the erosion of the cliff was primarily to guarantee access into the future. If the council doesn’t take this problem seriously, then the only certainty is that this access will one day not exist.