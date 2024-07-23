



Some council staff must realise this because in the past five years the light pole has been moved back twice. Why do Mr Crummer and staff think that replanting the clifftop will stop the erosion? All it will do is stop the users of our new waterside park from seeing the water.

Readers, next time you walk along this popular walkway, have a look over the bank at the dead trees. They were once a row of huge macrocarpas planted, and according to the original farmer, 20m from the cliff edge (he was part of our working bee that built the boat ramp).

Please councillors, don’t allow this concept to go ahead as it is. Our club has already stated it could help financially, but we weren’t even included in the conversation.

Don Wallis

Katikati Boating Club