Dave Wilson is passionate about teaching people basic techniques to protect themselves.

At his very first jiu-jitsu class, Dave Wilson was ‘’controlled’' and ‘’submitted over and over’' by people far smaller than he was.

This made it obvious to him that jiu-jitsu techniques work.

Dave, from Waihī Beach, has done different forms of martial arts over the years and trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu/mixed martial arts (MMA) for about eight years.

He is passionate about teaching people basic knowledge of how to protect themselves and/or their families from potential threats — and his holding self-defence courses each Saturday this month.

‘’The techniques are not overly difficult, but have been proven to work.

‘’Brazilian jiu-jitsu is also somewhat of a staple in the MMA world, coupled with striking and wrestling, further proving its effectiveness.

‘’It is an ideal martial art to give an advantage to the smaller or weaker person over an untrained aggressor.’’

He’s also raising money for families who are experiencing cancer with proceeds from the programme to go to three families.

Dave has previously worked with Camp Quality New Zealand for children living with cancer.

‘’Everyone knows someone with, or who has had cancer. I lost my mother to it, and have known countless people who have suffered either directly or indirectly from it. It’s not just the person who is suffering, it is those around them too.’’

The course will involve strikes, headlocks and ground positions and Dave says is ideal for bullying and defence against attack.





The Details

What: Basic self-defence programme

Where: Waihi Beach School

When: Saturdays in April at 10.30am

Cost: $15. Contact 0273 238 898 diverdavewilson@outlook.com



