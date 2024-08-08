Advertisement
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati’s Wharawhara Rd rest area a hot spot for fly-tipping

Rebecca Mauger
By
2 mins to read
Illegally dumped rubbish at the Wharawhara Rd rest area.

Road contractors are cleaning up mounds of illegally dumped rubbish every week at Katikati’s Wharawhara Rd rest area.

Two to three trailer-loads of rubbish are being gathered and hauled away from the rest spot just before the town, and the “fly-tipping” problem has been getting progressively worse over the last few months.

NZTA is responsible for the state highways and its contractors for clearing the site.

“It’s a smelly, dirty and frustrating job for the crews,” said NZTA system manager of the Bay of Plenty Sandra King.

The dumped material varies from household rubbish to large household items and appliances such as beds, chairs, headboards, washing machines, broken toys and pushchairs.

The cost of taking each load to the dump is about $100.

“Stopping at rest areas to pick up litter is costly in terms of both money and more importantly time, when [NZTA contractors] could be prioritising other work that is vital to motorists.”

NZTA has been directed by the Government Policy Statement on land transport to focus maintenance spending on fixing potholes.

“This means that we need to find more efficient ways of collecting rubbish on the side of highways.”

There are issues with fly-tipping at other closeby rest areas as well — Athenree Gorge north, Athenree South and Otamarakau, as well as the SH33 rest area between Paengaroa and Rotorua.

Littering in public places is illegal.

NZTA asks locals to report any sightings of fly-tipping to police or call NZTA on 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).

