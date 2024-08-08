Illegally dumped rubbish at the Wharawhara Rd rest area.

Road contractors are cleaning up mounds of illegally dumped rubbish every week at Katikati’s Wharawhara Rd rest area.

Two to three trailer-loads of rubbish are being gathered and hauled away from the rest spot just before the town, and the “fly-tipping” problem has been getting progressively worse over the last few months.

NZTA is responsible for the state highways and its contractors for clearing the site.

“It’s a smelly, dirty and frustrating job for the crews,” said NZTA system manager of the Bay of Plenty Sandra King.

The dumped material varies from household rubbish to large household items and appliances such as beds, chairs, headboards, washing machines, broken toys and pushchairs.