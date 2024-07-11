The concept plan has improvements to the Beach Rd boat ramp including raising and widening the ramp’s first 30 metres, improvements to the esplanade foreshore reserve, MacMillan Reserve and 294 Beach Rd. Changes also include the installation of cultural and historical features, more green space for new picnic areas, upgrading the restrooms, more car parking and dedicated boat trailer parking.

Katikati Boating Club commodore Don Wallis said they supported several initiatives but were unhappy the cliff top will be planted out to stop erosion, rather than removed.

Erosion has always been a problem in the area due to the energy from the waves, Wallis said, and planted-up trees eventually fall into the water.

The eroding cliff at Katikati Beach Rd’s boat ramp area.

‘’When we built the ramp the cliff was at least seven meters further out. Planting on the cliff does not work.’’

They engaged a geomorphologist who advised them the erosion will continue, he said.

‘’In the next 80 years according to the rate of erosion, the cliff will not be there. By tapering the land down to the water we can create a beach and stop the erosion.’’

Wallis calls the upgrade a ‘’once in a lifetime opportunity’' to get it right and they hope the council will reconsider this part of the plan.

Senior recreational planner Jason Crummer said the development of a sandy beach was supported by 11 other submitters who agreed with the boating club’s rationale – that it would add recreational value to Katikati as it does not have a beach, add convenience for launching and retrieving small watercraft and would divert some users from the Tanners Point boat ramp.

But Crummer said a sandy beach development was not currently considered in the draft concept plan as it included a ‘’high element of risk to project implementation”.

Mr Crummer listed the following risks: ‘’significant financial commitment anticipated to achieve this, requirement and uncertainty around receiving a resource consent, additional annual ratepayer-funded maintenance for the beach, potential restrictions (temporary or permanent) for local hapū access to Tutaetaka Island and potential archaeological authority requirements.’’

This idea also did not reflect the wider aspirations or priorities of the majority submitters, he said.

Beach Rd boat ramp and surrounds concept plan

Western Bay of Plenty District councillors adopted the final plan following community talks earlier this year, which resulted in 127 submissions.

Of those who shared their views, 73% supported the plan.

While there was support for a playground, this was not included in the plan as there is the opportunity for a future destination playground to be built at Moore Park.

The total indicative cost of the upgrade is $867,514, and it is anticipated this will be shared between the council (50%), financial contributions from developers (25%), and external funders (25%).

It is proposed that a portion of 294 Beach Rd, which is owned by the council, be subdivided and potentially sold to help fund the upgrades.

Funding and timing of bringing the concept plan to life will be considered through future council planning processes including the 2025/26 Annual Plan.



