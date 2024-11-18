Advertisement
Katikati RSA and community honour Armistice Day

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
Local servicemen assembled once again for Katikati's Armistice Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo / John Clements

A small but poignant Armistice Day ceremony was held in Katikati last Monday.

Katikati RSA hosted the Armistice Remembrance Day ceremony at the Memorial Hall square to observe the signing of an armistice between Germany and the allies on November 11, 1918.

Fighting in World War I finally ended with the signing of the armistice. Every year on November 11 at 11am, RSAs throughout the country pay tribute to this event.

On Monday last week, a small group of servicemen and visitors gathered at Katikati Memorial Hall for their traditional ceremony where Trevor Gilbert spoke of the origins of November 11 and its impact.

