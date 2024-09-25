Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati Police Report: Thief chucks chook during car chase

By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
Katikati Advertiser·
A chicken was stolen but its determined Te Puna owner was not having it.
Theft:

September 20 – A chicken was reportedly stolen from outside a Minden Rd address.

The offender was in a white Toyota van and was pursued by the owner in another vehicle.

The chicken was thrown out of the vehicle and recovered.

Inquiries are continuing.

September 20 – Overnight a battery was stolen from a boat parked on a grass verge on Margaret Dr, Omokoroa.

September 18 – Two fishing rods stolen from an antique store on Main Rd, Katikati, when the store was open.


Burglaries:

September 18 – Overnight a grey LVB aluminium custom boat and trailer was stolen from a SH2, Tahawai address.

Look out for your neighbours. If you see something say something.

Other:

A bank scam was reported where scammer pretended to be from KiwiSaver and convinced the account holder that they had been scammed. After further instructions, the scammer managed to take thousands from an account.

Arrests and apprehensions:

A 32-year-old Katikati man has been charged with escaping police custody after he was told he was under arrest at Rereatukahia Rd and he took off.

Save

