Katikati Police Station on Main Rd. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Burglaries

May 16: Noises heard in the garage of a Church St, Katikati address at around 9.15pm.

Unlawfully taken motor vehicles

May 21: In the early hours a white Subaru Legacy station wagon was stolen from a driveway of a Harbour View Rd, Ōmokoroa address. It was subsequently used in a burglary of the Cambridge Rd dairy in Tauranga where vapes and lighters were stolen. Another car was broken into on Harbour View Rd the same night but nothing was taken. The Subaru was found abandoned in an orchard on Youngson Rd, Whakamārama hours later.

Other

Social media scams continue to be reported with people giving money to the scammers online before they have the goods. As stated numerous times before, only part with your money when you have the goods. If it’s too good to be true then it probably is.

Found property

Silver and gold watch with numerous fake jewels on strap and watch surround.

Arrests and apprehensions

May 21: A 49-year-old Katikati man was arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

May 20: A 20-year-old Tuapiro man was arrested and charged with possessing a quantity of psilocybin (magic mushrooms), possession of cannabis and cannabis seeds and wilful damage.

May 18: A 36-year-old Katikati man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol on Boyd St, Katikati.

A 37-year-old Katikati woman was charged with shoplifting from Countdown Katikati.



