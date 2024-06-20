Katikati Police Station on Main Rd.

Katikati Police report for June 12-18

Burglaries:

June 13: Overnight a building site shed was broken into on Matuku Place, Katikati. A commercial dehumidifier, laser level and a diesel burner were stolen.

June 14: Overnight a Nissan Terrano vehicle was stolen from Tuapiro Rd, Tahawai.

June 13: Chainsaws, drills and batteries were stolen from a Te Puna, Station Rd address.

Theft: There were petrol drive-offs reported in Katikati and Minden.

Other:

On June 16 there were two separate cases of fraud in the Minden and Whakamarama area where the victims advertised computers on a social media selling website. The buyer has turned up and proceeded to do an online payment on his phone and has then taken the computer. Once he left the victims noticed the payment has never gone through. A scam to be aware of.

Found property: A large tent was found in Katikati.

Arrests and apprehensions:

June 12: A 26-year-old man of no fixed abode has been charged with aggravated robbery, resisting arrest and possession of cannabis in relation to an incident on Beach Rd, Katikati on June 7. He has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Tauranga DC on June 2.

June 13: A 37-year-old Kauri Point man was charged with threatening to kill.

June 13: A 23-year-old Tauranga man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol on Omokoroa Rd.

June 15: A 19-year-old Katikati man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person in a family relationship.



