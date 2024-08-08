August 4 – A security camera was stolen from a pole on Beach Rd, Katikati.
Unlawful taking of motor vehicles – nil.
Wilful damage:
Tagging reported at Moore Park, Katikati. Great work by a member of the public who helped police identify a suspect.
Other:
July 1 – A vehicle was unlawfully entered and rummaged through on Ridge Dr in Omokoroa overnight.
Found property – nil.
Arrests and apprehensions:
August 5 – A 55-year-old Tahawai woman was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a person in a family relationship.
A male was processed for driving with excess breath alcohol in Katikati. His reading was allegedly twice the legal limit.
August 2 – A 48-year-old Te Puna man was arrested for assaulting a person in a family relationship and threatening to kill.
August 1 – A 53-year-old Katikati man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol in Fairview Rd, Katikati.
General:
Police attended a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on State Highway 2, Katikati. There were no injuries.