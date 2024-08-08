Advertisement
Katikati Police Report: Public help identify tagger, security camera stolen, rural properties targeted

Katikati Advertiser
By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
2 mins to read
Police applaud a member of the public who helped to catch a tagger in Katikati.

Burglaries:

July 30 – Orchard construction equipment was stolen from a property on Pukekura Rd.

August 5 – Ten lengths of building timber were stolen from a construction site on Heron Cres, Katikati.

Look out for your neighbours. If you see something, say something.

Theft:

August 4 – A security camera was stolen from a pole on Beach Rd, Katikati.

Unlawful taking of motor vehicles – nil.

Wilful damage:

Tagging reported at Moore Park, Katikati. Great work by a member of the public who helped police identify a suspect.

Other:

July 1 – A vehicle was unlawfully entered and rummaged through on Ridge Dr in Omokoroa overnight.

Found property – nil.

Arrests and apprehensions:

August 5 – A 55-year-old Tahawai woman was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a person in a family relationship.

A male was processed for driving with excess breath alcohol in Katikati. His reading was allegedly twice the legal limit.

August 2 – A 48-year-old Te Puna man was arrested for assaulting a person in a family relationship and threatening to kill.

August 1 – A 53-year-old Katikati man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol in Fairview Rd, Katikati.

General:

Police attended a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on State Highway 2, Katikati. There were no injuries.

