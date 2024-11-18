November 5 - Council building on Prospect Dr, Katikati was broken into and a Big Boar generator and a Rhino aluminium ladder stolen

October 31-November 4 - A dwelling in McDonnell St, Ōmokoroa was entered and a bag of fishing gear and a vehicle diagnostic tool was taken

November 3 - ANZ Katikati bank was broken into and a large amount of damage caused (see apprehensions)





Theft:

November 7 - A vehicle was broken into at Hyde St, Katikati and AEG tools were stolen

November 1 - Theft of a trailer parked on Moana Dr, Tanners Point

November 2 - Cigarettes were shoplifted from Park Rd Dairy

November 8 - Two females shoplifted liquor from Super Liquor, Katikati

Unlawfully taken motor vehicles:

October 31 – A Ford Courier utility stolen from SH2 Whakamarama





Arrests and apprehensions:

November 3 - A 28-year-old Katikati man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the ANZ bank and causing substantial damage inside.

November 10 - A 48-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested and charged with burglary, allegedly of the Forta Leza restaurant and an earlier burglary allegedly to Hirepool Mount Maunganui, alleged shoplifting from Mitre 10 Tauranga, theft of petrol, possessing methamphetamine and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded in custody until November 25.

November 7 - A 26-year-old Katikati man was arrested on warrant for breaching community work.

November 4 - A 24-year-old Katikati man was arrested for breaching bail conditions and driving while disqualified. He has been remanded in custody until January 24 as he is facing a number of other charges.

October 31 - A 28-year-old Te Puna man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

November 11 - A 19-year-old Katikati man was arrested and charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship.

November 4 - A 26-year-old Katikati man was arrested on warrant for failing to appear in court.

October 31 - A 30-year-old Minden woman was arrested on an arrest warrant.



