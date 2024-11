Katikati police report: John Deere Gator stolen, graffiti in Ōmokoroa, vandalism of local tavern

November 14 - A John Deere Gator vehicle and hands tools were taken from a shed on Rawaka Dr, Katikati.





Theft:

November 18 - Tools were stolen from a work vehicle parked on Heron Cres, Katikati.





Wilful damage:

Window were smashed and paint was thrown over the verandah and pool table at a tavern in Katikati (see apprehensions).

Extensive graffiti was reported around Ōmokoroa in the vicinity of Ōmokoroa Village, Kaylene Pl, Western Av and Anderley Ave.





Arrests and apprehensions:

November 14 - A 32-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested for wilful damage, allegedly tipping paint over the verandah, pool table and smashing a window.

A 38-year-old Katikati man arrested for breaching a Police safety order.

November 16 - An 18-year-old Ōmokoroa woman was arrested for disorderly behaviour and possession of methamphetamine.

November 18 - A 28-year-old Waihi woman was stopped for driving while disqualified on Wills Rd, Katikati. The vehicle was impounded.