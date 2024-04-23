A half-size container was stolen from a local reserve.

By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh

April 8-15

A half-size shipping container has been stolen from the Waitekohekohe Reserve.

Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh says a Hiab or a forklift would have been needed to place the container on to a sizeable vehicle.

“They will steal anything not tied down,’’ he says.

There’s also been another reported phone scam where the victim lost $37,000 after giving the scammer personal banking details.

Police are warning the public to remain vigilant against phone and email scams going around in which scammers ask for financial details. One of the latest scams is scammers posing as police officers.





Burglaries:

A burglary was reported at a Katikati backpackers. A bag containing various personal items was taken.

Overnight April 10 two show homes were broken into on Mural Drive. Bedding and a headboard were stolen from both properties.

April 12 - An older white and orange caravan has been stolen from a Prestige Rd address in the early hours.





Theft:

A vehicle was broken into while parked on a residential property in Ōmokoroa.





Unlawfully taken motor vehicles:

April 12 - Attempted unlawful taking of a vehicle parked on Heartwood Ave, Ōmokoroa, at 3.30am.

Arrests and apprehensions:

A driver was stopped on Minden Rd and processed for driving with excess breath alcohol.

April 9 - A 33-year-old Katikati man was charged with being unlawfully in a yard at Sheffield St, Katikati.





General:

A vehicle doing burnouts on Tuapiro has been identified and will be impounded.

A phone scam was reported where a reported male claimed to be from a bank and wanted personal banking information.

A vehicle which was involved in a pursuit was located on Youngson Rd and was impounded.



