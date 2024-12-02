Chef Brad King will be giving avocado-themed cooking demonstrations throughout the festival.

The not-so-humble avocado will be the toast of the town at the Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival 2025.

The buttery, creamy textured fruit that grows abundantly in our area is the belle of the ball at the annual festival, which honours the town’s standing as “avocado capital”.

Food stalls will be cooking up a storm with many dishes having an emphasis on the avo – think avocado-infused mayo sauce, guacamole, dipping sauces, smoothies, fillings and avocado smash; plus the fruit will star in salads, vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Popular Falls Retreat chef Brad King returns to the festival to highlight the joys of the fruit – he’ll be doing avocado-themed cooking demonstrations on the hour in the Seeka kitchen marquee.

Brad is a passionate and creative chef with more than a decade of experience in international cuisine working in Australia, Europe and the US. Falls Retreat has a “paddock to plate” ethos with a menu focused on seasonality and sustainability.