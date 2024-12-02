Advertisement
Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival: Spotlight on our favourite fruit

Katikati Advertiser
Chef Brad King will be giving avocado-themed cooking demonstrations throughout the festival.

The not-so-humble avocado will be the toast of the town at the Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival 2025.

The buttery, creamy textured fruit that grows abundantly in our area is the belle of the ball at the annual festival, which honours the town’s standing as “avocado capital”.

Food stalls will be cooking up a storm with many dishes having an emphasis on the avo – think avocado-infused mayo sauce, guacamole, dipping sauces, smoothies, fillings and avocado smash; plus the fruit will star in salads, vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Popular Falls Retreat chef Brad King returns to the festival to highlight the joys of the fruit – he’ll be doing avocado-themed cooking demonstrations on the hour in the Seeka kitchen marquee.

Brad is a passionate and creative chef with more than a decade of experience in international cuisine working in Australia, Europe and the US. Falls Retreat has a “paddock to plate” ethos with a menu focused on seasonality and sustainability.

The Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival is set to deliver another great event featuring headline act Katchafire, delicious food and beverages and summer vibes.
Brad will be sharing secrets to recipes such as yellowfin tuna ceviche with avocado and mango on Swedish rye crackers and Thai salad with nahm jim dressing.

More than 40 food and beverage vendors will serve up a huge range of food and drinks from beers to cocktails.

The stellar line-up of live music includes Kokomo, one of New Zealand’s leading blues ‘n’ roots bands, White Chapel Jak with their groovy and funky music, diverse artist and music producer Tiki Taane, and the headlining act is international reggae sensation Katchafire.

At the kids zone, youngsters will be entertained by face painting, giant games, circus workshops and other fun activities.

“If you’re searching for the perfect festive gift this year, why not give the gift of an unforgettable experience at the Avo Fest?” suggests Katch Katikati events manager Kylie Watkins.

“It’s a present that promises a day filled with incredible memories and a fantastic time!”

- Additional reporting by Rebecca Mauger

The details

What: Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival

Where: Uretara Domain, Katikati

When: January 11, noon-6pm

Tickets: www.katikatiavofest.co.nz

